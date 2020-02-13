JKL LIVE: Redykyulass tribute to Departed Baba wa Taifa Arap Moi

By Diaspora Messenger

Nyambane gives “Retired President Daniel arap Moi” a new meaning

Redykyulass duo relive memories of the Moi Era

Duo gained fame by parodying key Moi era figures Redykkyulass group pioneered political comedy

| JKLive | Redykyulass duo relive memories of the Moi Era [Part 1]

| JKLive | Redykyulass duo relive memories of the Moi Era [Part 2]

| JKLive | Redykyulass duo relive memories of the Moi Era [Part 3]

Redykyulass: When Daniel Moi arrives in heaven

Video by Kenya CitizenTV 

