Kenyan man Eric Kylla of Columbia, Maryland killed in a Road Accident

NEWSOBITUARIES
By Diaspora Messenger
0 309

Kenyan man Eric Kylla of Columbia, Maryland killed in a Road Accident

Kenyan man Eric Kylla of Columbia, Maryland killed in a Road AccidentIt is with great sorrow and grief that we announce the passing of our son Eric Kyalla in a road accident on Sunday March 22, 2020 in Columbia, Maryland at the tender age of 27.

- Advertisement -

He is the son of Boniface Kyalla and Susan Waithera Kyalla of Columbia, Maryland. He is brother to Edwin Kyalla. Brother in law to Yudelle Shiro Kyalla. Uncle to Isabel Kyalla.

Nephew to Andrew Kanyote, Patricia Njenga, Catherine Njenga, Pastor Lilian Mwatha, Dorcas Njenga, and Ruth Itotia.

Grandson to Dorcas Kanyote and Hellen Njenga.

Cousin to many in Maryland and in Kenya.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions we will not have meetings. Burial will take place in Maryland. Details to follow.

More Related Stories
OBITUARIES

Dr.James Njeng’ere of Mobile AL killed in a tragic road…

NEWS

Death Announcement For Brian Kariuki Kuria of Mesa, Arizona

NEWS

Death Announcement For Dominic Waweru Karundu Of Coventry UK

NEWS

Miriam Wanjiru Ikua, Daughter of Dorothy Ndubi of MD…

For financial support please send CashApp to:
$SusanKyalla 4109007275 and $BonifaceKyalla 4435540614

For more information please contact:
Andrew Kanyote: 443-622-4226
Karanja Mwaura: 410-409-9340
Patricia Njenga: 410-925-5029
Julie Weche: 410-303-3335
Edwin Kyalla: 925-961-2413
Pastor Lilian: 443-759-1086
Joshua Nzueni: 240-593-3403

Romans 8:28
And we know that all things work together for good to those who love God, to those who are called according to His purpose.

Kenyan man Eric Kylla of Columbia, Maryland killed in a Road Accident

You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

- Advertisement -

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

%d bloggers like this: