Kenyan man Eric Kylla of Columbia, Maryland killed in a Road Accident

It is with great sorrow and grief that we announce the passing of our son Eric Kyalla in a road accident on Sunday March 22, 2020 in Columbia, Maryland at the tender age of 27.

- Advertisement -

He is the son of Boniface Kyalla and Susan Waithera Kyalla of Columbia, Maryland. He is brother to Edwin Kyalla. Brother in law to Yudelle Shiro Kyalla. Uncle to Isabel Kyalla.

Nephew to Andrew Kanyote, Patricia Njenga, Catherine Njenga, Pastor Lilian Mwatha, Dorcas Njenga, and Ruth Itotia.

Grandson to Dorcas Kanyote and Hellen Njenga.

Cousin to many in Maryland and in Kenya.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions we will not have meetings. Burial will take place in Maryland. Details to follow.

For financial support please send CashApp to:

$SusanKyalla 4109007275 and $BonifaceKyalla 4435540614

For more information please contact:

Andrew Kanyote: 443-622-4226

Karanja Mwaura: 410-409-9340

Patricia Njenga: 410-925-5029

Julie Weche: 410-303-3335

Edwin Kyalla: 925-961-2413

Pastor Lilian: 443-759-1086

Joshua Nzueni: 240-593-3403

Romans 8:28

And we know that all things work together for good to those who love God, to those who are called according to His purpose.

Kenyan man Eric Kylla of Columbia, Maryland killed in a Road Accident