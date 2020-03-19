VIDEO: Kenyan pastor says there is no Coronavirus

Rev Nathan kirimi of Jesus Winner Church in Meru says there is nothing like Corona virus in Kenya. He says Jesus told him so and if there is, take him there.

“If at all there is coronavirus, then take me to that place where it is and if I die then you will no there will be no more prophecy in Kenya. There is nothing like that! Our country is in the hands of God who is in control,” said the televangelist during a press conference in Meru.

Nathan Kirimi, a reverend based in Meru, is saying there is no covid-19 coronavirus in Kenya. He’s misleading people and should be arrested. Fight against coronavirus will be slowed down by misinformation from such. Let’s rely on professionals for information. pic.twitter.com/gAA3FSoXKd — Karani Mutonga (@Karanimutonga) March 18, 2020

OFFICIAL POSITION OF THE JESUS WINNER MINISTRY CHURCH ON THE CORONA VIRUS

Video by Jesus Winner Ministry Roysambu

REV KIRIMI VS GOVERNOR KIRAITU – WHOM DO YOU BELIEVE!?

Rev Nathan Kirimi of Jesus Winner Church in Meru claims there is nothing like Coronavirus and that he is immune to it, but Governor Kiraitu Murungi maintains that the disease is real and must be taken seriously.

