Kenyans in Germany speaks of hard times due to Covid-19

Moses Githinji went to Germany as a volunteer in 2012 but later joined university to study Mechanical Engineering.

He is currently a postgraduate student pursuing the same course.

Githinji says the rising cases of the coronavirus in Germany has hurt their way of living, especially the international students, who have been depending directly on jobs.

“It was a matter of time until it reached us Kenyans who live here. Examples of these jobs are waiters and waitresses,” Githinji told the Star.

Even though he has not contracted the virus, his two colleagues have.

Francis Ajevi is one of the students who have been confirmed to be having the virus. Ajevi, who will be turning 22 in July, is currently residing in Mainz.

“I started experiencing symptoms on March 23, such as headaches (which I took a pain killer for), slight fever, and I had caught a cold (I only took lemon water regularly for that),” he says.

Two days later, his friend, with whom he had physical contact, showed similar symptoms, only that his were more severe.

“Only the cold and headaches were recurring symptoms for me. Though I developed general body weakness later but only for two days. Until then, neither I nor my friend suspected we had contracted the virus,” Ajevi said.

“We mainly thought of it as maybe spring allergies or body reactions due to change of weather, given that we experienced fluctuating temperatures of between -1 to 11.”

After he was informed of his status, he was asked to stay at home since he lives alone, but the doctor did check-up calls on him every two days.

The doctor never prescribed any medication to him since the virus isn’t curable (but the symptoms are), and he had no complications whatsoever, like in breathing.

As of April 12, he was no longer in quarantine, but he still stayed home because he had to test negative twice before being given a clean bill of health.

“I had to inform my close friends and neighbours of my situation for their safety and for their help in case I needed shopping, medication or anything,” Ajevi said.

“They came in very handy with what I needed, and we heeded the regulations set to curb the situation. They left whatever I needed at my doorstep and I’d refund the cost via online banking.”