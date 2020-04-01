VIDEO: Teacher Wanjiku Hilarious Coronavirus effect on families

Things has changed for all and the drama that is in many household is untold. The Coronavirus has forced husbands that were never seen at home to be convined in the house, there is no school for kids and mothers have to deal with them the whole day. In the video,Teacher Wanjiku  is giving example  of current situation in most houses.

FAMILY UPDATE BY TEACHER WANJIKU

HOW TEACHER WANJIKU IS COPING WITH CURFEW

1 Comment
