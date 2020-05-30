VIDEO: Wow! Pastor Nganga’s wife finally speaks-Challenges of Marriage

In a an interview conducted by pastor Nganga himself, eloquent Pastor Nganga’s wife explain why she had run away and how she did it. She says that she was unhappy due to many romantic messages pastor Nganga was receiving on his phone from other women.

Pastor Nganga talks about house breakers and gives an example of one text message.” I remember one day in Naivasha, a text message reading ‘Thank you for the good night we had yesterday’.” “I gave her the phone and asked her to read it as it was a false accusation”. “If she had seen it, later on, the situation would have escalated,” Ng’ang’a said.

