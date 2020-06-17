Christina Shusho Separate from Pastor Husband,Starts own Church

Following weeks of speculation over her current marital status, Tanzanian gospel singer Christina Shusho has finally confirmed that she left her husband Pastor John Shusho.

The separation rumors emerged after the celebrated musician stopped attending her husband’s church and started her own, the Dreamer Centre, which is still under construction.

The mother of three has also been spotted without her wedding ring, fuelling divorce rumors across the East African region.

Addressing the issue for the first time, the singer cited divine calling as the reason why she decided to walk away from her matrimonial home.

“Ukweli ni kwamba ni assignment tu there is nothing more than that. Ni assignment tu ambayo nimekuta Mungu amenipa kipindi hiki. Kwa hiyo lazima nitoke niende ku fulfill assignment,” Shusho said.

She further explained that before starting her own church, they held discussions and he approved the move.

Asked why she stopped posting photos of her husband and her family on social media, Shusho said it does not bring any money to her table.

“Siposti picha ya familia yangu sababu haileti pesa. If it doesn’t bring anything why post?” she posed.

Source-nairobiwire.com

