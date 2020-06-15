Death Announcement For Joyce Mungai Of Tampa, Florida

Death Announcement For Joyce Mungai Of Tampa, Florida
Death Announcement For Joyce Mungai Of Tampa, FloridaIt is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our sister Joyce Mungai, which occurred on 06/11/20 in Tampa, FL after a long illness.Despite being a widow,sister Joyce always went out of her way to offer help where it was needed.It is for this reason that we are kindly reaching out to you our dear brothers and sisters to arise and practice that which is the core fabric of our motherland: the spirit of Umoja and Harambee, to help offset the funeral expenses amounting to $13,200

To extend your sympathy and help our sister find a befitting send off in this land far from home, kindly send your donation to:CashApp:  $RubinaWest  or Zelle:  (727) 204-0376
For more information, kindly contact Rubina West at (727) 204-0376
Thank you for honoring her memory with your kind and meaningful tribute
