PHOTOS: Radio Maisha host Massawe Japanni’s 13th wedding anniversary

Radio Maisha’s finest host Massawe Japanni three weeks ago celebrated her marriage to husband Tom Japanni, the head of radio at Standard Group. The couple has been married for 13 years but has spent 17 years together.

View this post on Instagram Because our baby turns 4 #BabyTaji #family😘 A post shared by Massawe Japanni (@massawejapanni) on Apr 28, 2020 at 7:11am PDT

Sharing a cute photo collage on Instagram on Tuesday, May 12, Massawe reminded fans that their love had gone through both sides of the coin to reach to where it was.

She asked God to continue blessings her family and make wisdom their constant companion.

“Happy anniversary! It has taken not only love but pain and grit, laughter and tears as well as the help of God to get us to this point. May the grace of God for a blessed family continue to shine on our marriage. And may wisdom be our constant companion,” Massawe wrote.

The radio girl also flaunted a gorgeous ring that the hubby bought her as the anniversary gift, saying the hubby knew exactly what to gift her.

The two are one of the couples in the limelight to have seen their love and trust for each other prevail and spending many years together. Massawe and Tom have been blessed with three beautiful children. She recently hit the headline after performing a prank on news anchor Rashid Abdalla while pretending to call President Uhuru Kenyatta only to dial his wife Lulu Hassan. Rashid wanted to give Uhuru a little advice but ended up talking to her co-anchor wife with fans listening in.

After hearing her hubby’s voice on the other end, Lulu softened and jokingly told Massawe “Uko na ujinga.” The couple advised people to love themselves and avoid doing procedures to change their looks in order to be loved by many.

By Victor Otengo

Source-https://www.tuko.co.ke

