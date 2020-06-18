Video: Sonko mock cop manhandled by a woman demanding child support

Sweet Revenge: Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has exacted some karmic revenge on a former police boss who played a part in his dramatic arrest in Voi last year.

Sonko, who claims former Voi Base Commander Michael Mureithi manhandled him during the arrest at the Voi Airstrip, on Wednesday posted to his social media pages a video of the recently retired officer in a compromising situation with a woman demanding child support money.

In the undated clip, the woman is seen manhandling Mureithi accusing him of refusing to pay Ksh 300,000 as directed by the children’s court.

At some point, the former cop attempted to punch the woman but members of the public intervened.

Being the petty character we have always known him to be, Sonko posted an edited video showing both the officer’s embarrassing situation and his equally embarrassing arrest in Voi.

In a statement accompanying the video, the deep-pocketed Sonko offered to assist Mr Mureithi with the money. The petty governor titled his statement: ‘THE VOI BASE COMMANDER WHO HANDCUFFED ME BECOMES A DEAD BEAT DAD.’

Adding: “I do not support domestic violence. I condemn the use of violence in any relationship but pole sana my friend Mr. Mureithi the recently retired Voi Base commander who forcefully handcuffed me with two pairs of handcuffs just to board a police chopper during my arrest at Voi. Even though this was against the international aviation laws, may the Lord give you peace to resolve your current situation.”

Sonko further advised Mureithi to accept his fatherly responsibility for the child.

“My humble advice to you, if the baby the woman is alleging is really yours kindly accept the responsibility its just normal part of life and since you are now retired, I’m willing to pay for you the 300,000/= upkeep the woman has been awarded by the children’s court. May you live longer to see this kid become a more responsible senior police officer than you were or even become the Governor in future of any county or even become the President of this great country so that he/she becomes a testimony on any kind of violence to future generations. I shall continue to pray for you to have peace in your relationship with this lady. May God also bless your family as well,” posted Sonko.

The governor further extended his philanthropic hand to another officer who manhandled him during the arrest. Apparently, the unnamed officer and former colleague of Mr Mureithi has a kidney problem.

Sonko wrote: “I have also been made to understand that one of your colleagues who also man handled me has a kidney problem I’m as well willing to help in meeting his medical expenses.

By Richard Kamau

Source-nairobiwire.com