Gigantic Security Light Being Installed at the Gate of Amani Ridge the Place of Peace



As a follow up to our recently rolled out Sustainable energy agenda, we have started installation of an enormous Solar powered Security Light at the main gate of Amani Ridge the Place of Peace.

This security light, which will be strategically located at the gated community main gate will have 8 lights of 180W and will be raised 10 Meters high. It will also be near the Fountain of Peace: https://youtu.be/FBXrD4miZOI

The significance of this strategic installation is that the light will not only serve as a security boost but also will be a symbol of abundance to all the families that will settle at Amani Ridge the place of Peace. It will also be a symbol of Light & Brightness in each individual living in, raised or retiring at Amani Ridge the Place of Peace.

Besides, it will also be a symbol that families will not only live at Amani Ridge but that they will THRIVE in a BIG way.

Other than this ongoing security solar light installation, we thank God that the following has been achieved too for the last 60 days:

Wall of Peace (800 meters long & 9 feet high) now completed ✅ The Wall of Wisdom (700 meters and 12 feet high) now completed ✅ The Green Razor wire on Wall of Peace is now completed ✅ The Fountain of peace is now done. We allow photos for free on this unique, inspiring Fountain that is a symbol of Peace and our Green Energy commitment at this top Gated Community.

What is ongoing today?

The Steel Galvanized 100,000 Litres Tank that will be elevated 15 meters above the ground to enable good water supply We shall commence the Wall of Happiness (700 meters long, 9 feet high) Water draining master idea in the offing. We shall reclaim 5 acres using modern technology

What can you do as a customer?

Plant trees or fruits on your plot Fence your plot Bring us a referral – We have less than 40 properties remaining Keep paying your Installments so that you get your title deed

We look forward to an amazing gated community where families will thrive, live abundantly and Enjoy boundless Peace. A place where people will enjoy their retirement years as they walk in green environment, congregate at a state-of-the-art club house and bask under the Kiambu sunshine along the Crescent Avenue. With my plot No 301 already secured, I am going to be one of those people who will enjoy all these abundance.

