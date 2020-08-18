Affordable residential plots in Ngong – Fountain Field- Ngong Phase II

Affordable Land for Sale in Ngong, Kenya: Are you looking for affordable land for sale near Nairobi? Username Investments, the leading and trusted real estate company has over the years been offering affordable land for investments and also for building homes thus supporting the government’s affordable housing agenda. The demand for affordable and genuine plots with ready title deeds near Ngong Town has continued to rise due to its proximity to Nairobi CBD.

Our current project Fountain Field – Ngong Phase II is another affordable land for sale near Ngong Town nestled in the warmth of Ngong’s natural vegetation and coupled with the convenience of urban lifestyle. The area is secure and the project offers you a serene breeze and beautiful views of the Ngong Hills.

Location

The project is conveniently located just 14km from Ngong town along Ngong-Kibiko-Suswa tarmac road; this is a total of 36km from Nairobi CBD along Ngong road.

Soil Type – Red Soil, good for Construction and Agriculture

Value Additions

Perimeter fence Estate gate. Graded access roads

Introductory Prices (per 1/8th acre Plot)

Cash Investors: Ksh. 549,000. An Instalment option of up to 12 months is also available.

Minimum booking fee for each plot is Ksh. 55,000 only. The price is all-inclusive i.e. legal fees, stamp duty and title transfer fees with no hidden charges.

Title Transfer: The project has freehold title deed (The registration of title deed takes between 6 -10 months upon completion of payment.)

To invest; Call/WhatsApp: +254 721 449911 or Email: [email protected]

