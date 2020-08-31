Job Opportunity: EPZ firm to recruit Kenyans in diaspora as sales agents and distributors

A local textile manufacturer is seeking to recruit Kenyans in the diaspora to act as its agents in the overseas markets to grow exports.

Nguo Yetu, an export processing zone (EPZ) company, said it is planning to engage Kenyans who work and live abroad in expanding its distribution footprint.

Nguo Yetu, which employs 300, also plans to get into partnerships with foreign companies in certain strategic markets.

Among the markets the company hopes to make inroads into while working with Kenyans in the diaspora, include the US. The market has preferential treatment for apparel and textile products by most African countries through its Africa Growth and Opportunity Act (Agoa).

“You (Kenyan in diaspora) can be our global distributor. Just register on our e-commerce site, walk into your next door retailer (in their respective countries and cities) and introduce yourself as a licensed distributor of one of the largest Kenya apparel manufacturer,” said Sheila Muirara, chief executive of Nguo Yetu.

“You can take advantage of such trade agreements like Agoa which guarantees Kenyan apparel entry into the US market duty free and quota free. Make money while building your country and helping create employment through the largest locally owned apparel maker at the EPZ.”

According to the Economic Survey, Kenyan firms exporting textiles and apparels to the US under Agoa earned a combined Sh46 billion in 2019. According to data from the Export Processing Zone Authority (EPZA), there were 24 companies operating at the EPZs and employed 49,000 Kenyans as of last year.

“Our main objective is to create opportunities for Kenyans as well as project Kenya as a hub for manufacturing globally,” said Muirara of Nguo Yetu (http://nguoyetu.com/#/)

By MACHARIA KAMAU

Source-https://www.standardmedia.co.ke/

TEXTILE AND CLOTHING INDUSTRY LEADING MANUFACTURING IN KENYA

