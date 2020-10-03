Kenyan man Dr Samuel Akidiva is 2020 Health Care Hero at US University

A Kenyan Diaspora Dr. Samuel Akidiva who came to the US 10 years ago had spent six years as a physician in Kenya when he decided to take a chance and move to the United States.

Since moving to the US as an International students , Dr. Samuel Akidiva has achieved U.S board certification through involvement with the University of Kansas School of Medicine-Wichita.

By Josh Heck

Source-bizjournals.com

