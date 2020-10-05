VIDEO: Diaspora Sad Stories And Challenges Of Kenyans In Australia

VideoNEWSKENYA DIASPORA NEWS
By Diaspora Messenger
0

VIDEO: Diaspora Sad Stories And Challenges Of Kenyans In Australia

VIDEO: Diaspora Sad Stories And Challenges Of Kenyans In Australia

For those in Kenya who think that money grows on trees and that Majuu also known as Diaspora is a land flowing with milk and honey, listen to the truth in the video above.

- Advertisement -

This is the truth of so many immigrants, Africans and many Kenyans living in Australia or elsewhere in the Diaspora, and believe you me, no one will ever share this kind of bitter truth, but you know what , I have decided to share my truth with the world, this the reality. Don’t be fooled by what you see on TV and feel sorry for yourself, you are alright wherever you are. This video is by no means intended to discourage anyone wanting to relocate, no, this video is purposely for information only. See other videos below.

THE SAD REALITY OF LIVING IN AUSTRALIA/ABROAD/ What people living in Abroad Will Not Tell You part 1

More Related Stories
ANNOUNCEMENTS / NOTICES

Kenya Embassy In DC Resume Limited In-Person Consular…

KENYA NEWS

PHOTO: Kenya’s Silent Billionaires Who Live Private…

NEWS

Record number of 2777 Kenyans Won DV-2021 Green Card Lottery

NEWS

Kenyan engineering student Abraham Mutinda Mwendwa dies in…

BEING AN AFRICAN/KENYAN IN AUSTRALIA/ Australians Weird Assumptions On African/Real Life Experience

Videos by Mercy MM

You might also like More from author

Comment on the article

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

%d bloggers like this: