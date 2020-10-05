VIDEO: Diaspora Sad Stories And Challenges Of Kenyans In Australia

For those in Kenya who think that money grows on trees and that Majuu also known as Diaspora is a land flowing with milk and honey, listen to the truth in the video above.

This is the truth of so many immigrants, Africans and many Kenyans living in Australia or elsewhere in the Diaspora, and believe you me, no one will ever share this kind of bitter truth, but you know what , I have decided to share my truth with the world, this the reality. Don’t be fooled by what you see on TV and feel sorry for yourself, you are alright wherever you are. This video is by no means intended to discourage anyone wanting to relocate, no, this video is purposely for information only. See other videos below.

THE SAD REALITY OF LIVING IN AUSTRALIA/ABROAD/ What people living in Abroad Will Not Tell You part 1

BEING AN AFRICAN/KENYAN IN AUSTRALIA/ Australians Weird Assumptions On African/Real Life Experience

Videos by Mercy MM