Gone So Soon: DJ Dougie Doug Bwamu OF Delaware Succumbs To Covid-19

It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that we share the tragic news of the passing of Douglas “DJ Dougie Doug” Bwamu after a month’s long battle with the coronavirus.

Born in Nairobi, Kenya, many came to know of DJ Dougie Doug from his time at Kiss 101.7, becoming a fixture in the Tri-State party scene. He later became a mix show DJ at Power 101.7 in Georgetown, DE. What many did not know was that Doug was also an essential worker and worked as an anesthesia technician at Seattle Children’s Hospital.

“After falling ill and spending 33 days in the hospital, Doug lost his battle against COVID-19. His lungs were badly hurt by the disease and he was unable to wean off the ECMO.

Doug was a hard worker, friend to all, a single father of 2 boys, his significant other, his mom, and many other family members. Along with several great friends and loved by all who worked along side him.

He was truly one of the great ones and will be missed by all! Doug was 38 years old. We encourage all to donate to the GoFundMe accounts set up on his behalf. Here below is DJ Dougie Doug with Coronavirus Challenger song

