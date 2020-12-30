Gone So Soon: Promotion to Glory For Elizabeth Munyori Of Lowell, MA

Gone So Soon: Promotion to Glory For Elizabeth Munyori Of Lowell, MA

It is with deep sorrow as we announce the death of Elizabeth Munyori ,formally of PCEA Neema church lowell. She is sister to Ann kimani of Dracut Lowell, Martin Kibunja of Worcester and Cecilia Mbugua of Seattle.

The family intends to transport her body to Kenya for funeral as her wish was. The funeral committee needs to urgently raise $30,000 to cover, funeral expenses here and plus the travel and other misleneous expenditures. The committee is meeting everyday virtually from 6pm for arrangements. Prayers are going to be daily at 7pm virtually.

If you have any questions or concerns please contact the following

1.Ann Kimani : 5089814388

2.Rev karimi Mumbui: 9783190056

3.Evan Thuo : 9783946982

4.David Mambo: 6179470097

We are kindly asking that you please forward your contributions and any financial support to

Ann kimani at $njano 5089814388

God bless you as you support this family at this time.

PCEA NEEMA is inviting you to a scheduled Zoom meeting.

Topic: Macakaya

Time: Dec 28, 2020 07:00 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada)

Meeting ID: 789 004 9272

One tap mobile

+13017158592,,7890049272# US (Washington D.C)

+13126266799,,7890049272# US (Chicago)

Dial by your location

+1 301 715 8592 US (Washington D.C)

+1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)

+1 646 558 8656 US (New York)

+1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma)

+1 346 248 7799 US (Houston)

+1 669 900 9128 US (San Jose)

Meeting ID: 789 004 9272

