Gone So Soon: Promotion to Glory For Elizabeth Munyori Of Lowell, MA

NEWSOBITUARIES
By Diaspora Messenger
0

Gone So Soon: Promotion to Glory For Elizabeth Munyori Of Lowell, MA

Gone So Soon: Promotion to Glory For Elizabeth Munyori Of Lowell, MAIt is with deep sorrow as we announce the death of Elizabeth Munyori ,formally of PCEA Neema church lowell. She is sister to Ann kimani of Dracut Lowell, Martin Kibunja of Worcester and Cecilia Mbugua of Seattle.

The family intends to transport her body to Kenya for funeral as her wish was. The funeral committee needs to urgently raise $30,000 to cover, funeral expenses here and plus the travel and other misleneous expenditures. The committee is meeting everyday virtually from 6pm for arrangements. Prayers are going to be daily at 7pm virtually.
If you have any questions or concerns please contact the following

- Advertisement -

1.Ann Kimani : 5089814388
2.Rev karimi Mumbui: 9783190056
3.Evan Thuo : 9783946982
4.David Mambo: 6179470097

We are kindly asking that you please forward your contributions and any financial support to

Ann kimani at $njano 5089814388

More Related Stories
NEWS

Gone So Soon: Promotion To Glory For Gladys Njeri of Acworth…

NEWS

Gone So Soon: DJ Dougie Doug Bwamu OF Delaware Succumbs To…

NEWS

Death Announcement For Pastor Joseph Mugo Ngathuri Of…

OBITUARIES

Death Announcement For Wahu Thairu,  Sister to Nancy Thairu…

God bless you as you support this family at this time.

PCEA NEEMA is inviting you to a scheduled Zoom meeting.

Topic: Macakaya
Time: Dec 28, 2020 07:00 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada)

Meeting ID: 789 004 9272
One tap mobile
+13017158592,,7890049272# US (Washington D.C)
+13126266799,,7890049272# US (Chicago)

Dial by your location
+1 301 715 8592 US (Washington D.C)
+1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)
+1 646 558 8656 US (New York)
+1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma)
+1 346 248 7799 US (Houston)
+1 669 900 9128 US (San Jose)
Meeting ID: 789 004 9272

Kenyan woman Catherine Gittao dies at her place of work in Worcester MA

Gone So Soon: Promotion to Glory For Elizabeth Munyori Of Lowell, MA

You might also like More from author

Comment on the article

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

%d bloggers like this: