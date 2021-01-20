𝗛𝗼𝘄 𝗮 𝗡𝗼𝗯𝗹𝗲 𝗜𝗱𝗲𝗮 𝗕𝗲𝗰𝗮𝗺𝗲 𝗮𝗻 𝗢𝗮𝘀𝗶𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝗛𝗼𝗽𝗲 𝘁𝗼 𝗕𝗿𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗶𝗮𝗻𝘁 𝗞𝗲𝗻𝘆𝗮𝗻𝘀

𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗞𝗲𝗻𝘆𝗮 𝗔𝗶𝗿𝗹𝗶𝗳𝘁 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗴𝗿𝗮𝗺: Look, I have always been fascinated by one iconic figure, the 16th President of the United States of America, Abraham Lincoln. The astute politician said something that for a long time disturbed me, that, “the best way to predict the future is by creating it.”

Almost 3 years ago, it painfully pricked my nerves seeing the uncertainties that crowded the process of creating the best future to bright Kenyans grappling with limited opportunities even after school.

This ‘heavy pregnancy’ as I would refer to my experience would culminate into the birth of the Kenya Airlift Program.

The midwife to the delivery of this kid would be an unexpected partner; the Abogeta West MCA, honorable DMK, a shrewd politician and an academician harboring the same concerns about the sad state of our graduates.

On 19th of December 2020, both prospective and students already in the program, people of goodwill, leaders, and several media houses convened at the Safari Park Hotel to mark some incredible milestones made by the program while also engaging about what the future holds for the initiative.

Undoubtedly, the event was a golden opportunity for unlimited interactions, including binding farewell to 5 students who were reporting in January 2021 to different US universities to pursue master’s programs in Business Analytics: a modern-day goldmine course.

Through the underpinned pictures, we offer you a clear glimpse of how the much-decorated event panned out.

A Little Bit About Me!

I am a former international student in USA and I am a senior IT consultant in the areas of Oracle EBS Financials and Robotics Process Automation (RPA) here in USA. I am the programs director of Appstec America – A consulting company based in Tampa, Florida, USA.

I’ve been blessed to have learned a lot in my career as an IT consultant. My life has truly changed, and I’ve made it my mission to give back and serve others beyond myself. Whether that be helping you to relocate to USA as an international student, train you as an IT consultant, help you start and build your own online business, creating your financial freedom, motivating you to pursue your goals and dreams, to being more productive, to inspiring you to constantly improve yourself.

My mission is to get you to wake up to the unlimited potential within you and achieve what you’re truly capable of through my various self-development training programs.On the internet, I openly and passionately share my life experiences and all of the very best concepts, strategies, tools, and resources that I continue to discover that have made a measurable difference to my life, and will do for you as well.

