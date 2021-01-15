How pursuits to study in Australia hit a dead end but now in USA Kelvin Ongaga had for a long period harboured an insatiable desire to study overseas. With limited information, he would persistently seek study opportunities in the land of Kangaroos; Australia to utter frustrations. Kelvin Ongaga had for a long period harboured an insatiable desire to study overseas. With limited information, he would persistently seek study opportunities in the land of Kangaroos; Australia to utter frustrations.

In the beginning of the new year 2021, the vivacious young man whose umbilical cord is buried somewhere in Nyaribari Masaba boarded a plane for the first time enroute the US to study for his Master of Science in Information Systems at the Illinois State University. What changed?

In the year 2018, on a call with one of his friends, Kelvin was venting frustrations about how he felt discouraged after his pursuits to go to Australia hit a dead end. Through the friend, he would be introduced to the Kenya Airlift Program and the rest is history. Coincidentally, with his friend, they would be part of the Spring 2021 (January intake) batch attending different universities in the US for their masters programs.

In my interview with him, he offers us a glance at what it entails getting into a good master’s program in the US. In the lens of his own personal experience, he takes us through a number of steps which define the whole process including:

a) Preparing and registering for the GMAT exam.

b) Applying to US graduate schools.

c) The student’s visa journey.

d) Relocating to the US for studies.

e) Personal opinion towards the program

