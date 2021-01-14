YouTube has embraced the black community, engaging with 20 creators from across Africa who exemplify the incredible skill and creativity of the #YouTubeBlack community.

According to their website, YouTube stated that black creators have played an important role in shaping the culture on YouTube.

“We’re excited to introduce you to our inaugural class of #YouTubeBlack Voices creator grantees from Kenya, Nigeria and South Africa, who are part of our 132 creators from across the world who are participating in the Class of 2021,” YouTube stated.

Sauti Sol are not the only ones shining in these streets of Nairobi in this ground breaking opportunity.

Singer, actress, radio presenter, digital content curator, improv comedian, and entrepreneur Patricia Kihoro, Content creator and author Kaluhi Adagala (Kaluhi’s Kitchen), photographer and videographer Mumo and certified personal trainer and the owner and founder of THRIVE FITNESS Mitchelle Adagala, are among those who were on Tuesday unveiled as part of the #YouTubeBlack Voices creator grantees from Africa.

Alex Okosi, MD, Emerging Markets, YouTube EMEA stated that in the coming months, they will work closely with the Class of 2021.

“This will include dedicated partner support, seed funding invested into the development of their channels, and participation in an intensive development program that will focus on training in production, community engagement and wellbeing, followed by ongoing workshops and networking programs.”

By TRACY MUTINDA

Source-https://www.the-star.co.ke/