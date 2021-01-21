Nairobi Expressway is set to pass just next to Username’s Selim Plains Konza project?

By Susan Wambui
Nairobi Expressway is set to pass next to Plots and Land for Sale in Konza
Mombasa – Nairobi Expressway is currently under construction at a cost of Ksh 62B. This road is set to pass near Konza City and just next to our Selim Plains Konza project an affordable land and plot for sale in Konza located 15 minutes’ drive from Konza City. This is good news to investors who are looking forward to build their own homes at our Konza project as they will access Nairobi CBD conveniently.

We have few Plots  and land for sale in Konza remaining at a cash offer of Ksh 299,000 only for an eighth acre plot. This is the most affordable in the area and the price is all inclusive of title transfer fees.

An available instalment option of up to 12 months is available as shown below;

  • 3 months –  Ksh. 315,000
  • 6 months – Ksh. 330,000
  • 9 months – Ksh. 345,000
  • 12 months – Ksh. 360,000

Title Transfer

The plots for sale in Konza have freehold title deed (The registration of title deed may take as from 3 months upon completion of payment.)

For more information;

Call/Whats App: +254 721 44 99 11

Email: [email protected]

Visithttps://usernameproperties.com/property/selim-plains-konza-7

Related articlehttps://diasporamessenger.com/2021/01/diaspora-clients-win-big-two-years-in-a-row-during-username-investments-christmas-campaign/

 

