Accessing Ngong Meadows made easier as dualling of Ngong Road is set to be complete in May

By Susan Wambui
Accessing Ngong Meadows made easier as dualling of Ngong Road is set to be complete in MayExpansion of Nairobi’s Ngong Road into a dual carriageway is set to be complete by May. This road is expected to ease traffic to and from Nairobi CBD making it easier for investors in Ngong to access their residential homes.

This key road will stamp Ngong’s position as one of the best residential places to invest in due to its proximity to Nairobi CBD. Other infrastructural developments witnessed recently in Ngong include completion of Ngong SGR & SGR Station and tarmacking on Ngong – Suswa road.

Do not be left behind! Invest today in Ngong Meadows, a prime and residential land located 45 minutes' drive from Nairobi CBD at a cash offer of Ksh 599,000 only for an eighth acre plot. A flexible payment plan of up to 12 months is also available.

 

