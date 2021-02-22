Beautiful And Luxurious Estates Now Coming Up in Ngong

Beautiful & Luxurious Estates Now Coming Up in Ngong

FEATURED STORIESKENYA NEWSNEWS
By Susan Wambui
0

Beautiful And Luxurious Estates Now Coming Up in Ngong

Beautiful And Luxurious Estates Now Coming Up in NgongWe not only sell affordable residential properties near Nairobi CBD but the land is also value – added and ready for immediate development.

After empowering Kenyans own affordable land in Ngong with prices as low as Ksh 349,000, beautiful residential homes are now coming up and some already occupied. Indeed, owning land at a pocket friendly price is possible in Kenya.  Username takes prides in fulfilling home ownership dreams for all Kenyans regardless of their incomes.

- Advertisement -

Fulfil your home ownership dreams today by investing in Ngong Meadows at Ksh. 599,000 only for an eighth acre plot.

 

To invest;

Call/Whats App: +254 721 44 99 11

More Related Stories
EDITORIAL / OTHER NEWS

Accessing Ngong Meadows made easier as dualling of Ngong…

FEATURED STORIES

Nairobi Expressway is set to pass just next to…

FEATURED STORIES

Installation of Perimeter Fence now Complete at Park Estate…

FEATURED STORIES

Affordable residential plots in Ngong – Fountain…

Email: [email protected]

Visit : https://bit.ly/3aiglvj

Related article; https://diasporamessenger.com/2021/01/diaspora-clients-win-big-two-years-in-a-row-during-username-investments-christmas-campaign/

 

Beautiful And Luxurious Estates Now Coming Up in Ngong

You might also like More from author

Comment on the article

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

%d bloggers like this: