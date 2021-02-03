Best Valentine’s Day Treat for Couples investing together

Best Valentine’s Day Treat for Couples in Kenya

By Susan Wambui
Best Valentine's Day Treat for Couples investing together

A couple that invests together prosper together.  This month of love, fulfill your land ownership dream by investing in a value-added plot at Selim Plains – Konza at an affordable price of Ksh. 299,000 only and get your title deed within 30 days upon completion of payment.

Konza City continues to take shape and this is the right time to invest and enjoy appreciation of land prices as a result of infrastructure development. Express your love by investing together and we will reward you and your partner with a Valentine’s Day treat.

Talk to us today and together let’s make it happen;

Call/Whats App: +254 721 44 99 11

Email: [email protected]

Visithttps://usernameproperties.com/property/selim-plains-konza-7 

Related articlehttps://diasporamessenger.com/2021/01/new-year-plots-and-land-offers-in-kenya-2021/

 

