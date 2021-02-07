Death Announcement For Josphat Peter Kingara Kibutha Of Birmingham Al

Mr. Josphat Peter Kingara Kibutha (Baba Mercy/ Mwananchi) of Birmingham Alabama was promoted to heaven on Wednesday Feb.3rd. He is survived by his wife Florence and daughters Lucy (Shiku), Mercy, Sofia, Nelly and Judy.



As we mourn our dear friend, the organizing committee requests your financial help to facilitate send off to Kenya for burial. The budget is $30,000 to cater for all expenses.

*Cashapp:* (Please include: For Memorial).

$lighthousecom-2053968669

$BereanMinistry-2052184996

$LICM-2055310945

*Wellsfargo Bank:*

Account name:

King’ara Kibutha Memorial Fund.

Account#: 2049113489



*Zelle* : 205-447-9168



GoFundMe:

*Peter King’ara Kibutha (Baba Mercy)Memorial Fund*

https://www.gofundme.com/f/ peter-kingara-kibutha-baba- mercymemorial-fund?utm_source= whatsapp&utm_medium=chat&utm_ campaign=p_cf+share-flow-1



Memorial Service to be announced.



Your prayers and monetary support will be greatly appreciated.



Contacts and information:

Pst.George Nganga

205-249-8505

Pst.Monica Githuka

205-413-9126

Stanley Kago.

205-447-9168.

Chris Kabai

205-240-0859





