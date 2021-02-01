Details of Mzee Jomo Kenyatta’s four wives and children
1. Grace Wahu
She was the first wife to Mzee Kenyatta, the two got married in 1919. Later in 1922 Mzee Jomo Kenyatta got his first child named Peter Mugai. He served as an Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs before his death.
Margaret Kenyatta was their second child born in 1929. Before her death in 2017, she once served as the Mayor of Nairobi and Kenyan Ambassador to the UN among other top positions. Mzee Kenyatta’s first wife Grace died in 2007
2. Edna Clarke
She was Mzee’s second wife, the two meet in England and moved into marriage in 1942, Ms. Clarke bore one child with Kenyatta named Peter Magana Kenyatta in 1944.
When Kenyatta returned to Kenya in in 1946 he left his second wife Edna in England who later passed on in 1995 at the age of 86. Peter Magana worked at the BBC until his retirement. He lives in London with his maternal family.
3. Grace Wanjiku
When Mzee Kenyatta came back from England in 1946, he meet Grace Wanjiku and they immediately got married. The couple was blessed with Mbiyu Koinange, Grace later died in 1951 when she was giving birth to their second child Jane Wambui who survived at the expense of her mother.
4. Alias Mama Ngina.
She was the fourth wife to Mzee and marked the apex to Kenyatta’s life, she saw Kenyatta through his life as president before he died in 1978. The first lady always appeared publicly with the president in many functions.
Together they were blessed with Christine Wambui Kenyatta who was born in 1953, then Uhuru Muigai Kenyatta, Anna Nyokabi Muthama Kenyatta and Muhoho Kenyatta coming last in the year 1965.
