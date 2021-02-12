How to Exhume and Resuscitate your Dream in 2021

How to Exhume and Resuscitate your Dream in 2021

Many if not all of us have Dreams. A dream could be a new life philosophy. A better version of yourself is a step towards realising your dream. How then can you exhume your dream and resuscitate it to reality?

ASPIRE Direct your hopes to achieve great things. This includes achieving targets, growth in business, and much more. You have to however define for yourself what is great. Personally, expect great things for yourself even before you can do them REFLECT Do it deeply and carefully. Ask yourself about the things that bring you down. Things such as attitude, pride, arrogance, carelessness, and other negative vices. Remember everything in your life is a reflection of a choice you have made. CALL YOUR DREAM Talk about your dream. Share, pursue, and write down your dream. PUSH YOURSELF This is because if you don’t push yourself no one will. Ask yourself, what is it that will help you to push yourself? Indeed today’s pain is tomorrow’s power SELF DISCIPLINE It is all about you and in your mind. This is very important because your mind achieves what your mind believes. NO EXCUSE Say no to excuses and take action. People don’t decide to be extra ordinary, they instead decide to accomplish extra ordinary things

- Advertisement -

The author, is a leading Entrepreneur, a Published Author, Philanthropist, Youth Empowerment Enthusiast, a Family man and CEO of Optiven Group.

Contact Optiven Group

Tel: 0723 400 500 | 0790 300 300

Email: [email protected] | [email protected]

Website: www.optiven.co.ke

YouTube: https://bit.ly/2VdSuFJ

How to Exhume and Resuscitate your Dream in 2021