Kenyan man Sheria Musyoka Killed in Multi-Car crash in San Francisco CA

Twenty six year old Kenyan man Sheria Musyoka was killed in a road accident on the Lake Merced road in San Francisco.

- Advertisement -

Sheria Musyoka was born in Kenya before moving to the US for education at the Dartmouth College. Speaking to ABC News, his wife Hannah Ege blamed the authorities for her late husband’s demise. Musyoka was out jogging when Jerry Lyons, a convict who was out of detention on post-release community supervision despite having a long rap sheet of criminal offenses, ran over him in a stolen car.

“This freak accident was no freak accident. It was someone who was out in the public who should not have been out in public,” she lamented. The late Musyoka is an alumnus of Alliance High School and had recently graduated from the Dartmouth University. Hannah, who is now a widow with their 3-year-old son Theo, has been with Musyoka for four years.

Memories of the accident scene are still fresh in her mind, a moment that will forever be remembered for changing her life, albeit negatively. “I see seven cars which look like 15. I could have sworn it was more than 10… just completely totaled. One of them had a huge hole in the front and you could see the airbags and everything… and I just hyperventilated,” said Hanah. She lamented the pending plans the couple had that have now been cut short.

The couple moved to San Francisco from Connecticut two weeks ago and were hoping to enjoy their share of the California Dream when tragedy struck. “There were a lot of opportunities he could have in San Francisco and we were so excited. Our first week here was heaven we were so happy to be here to be on our own,” said a teary Hannah. According to the widow, prison reforms are necessary but individuals with grievous offenses should be held accountable.

Hannah added that while still alive, her late husband always made it clear that in the event of his death, the news should leave an indelible mark in people’s minds and effect change. “I just want my death to be impactful and I want it to be a movement. I don’t want to just be a hashtag, I want my name to be CHANGE. If I’m going to go that way,” remembered the grieving Hannah.

By Hillary Lisimba

Source: https://www.tuko.co.ke

Kenyan man Sheria Musyoka Killed in Multi-Car crash in San Francisco CA