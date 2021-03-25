Affordable and Value – Added Land for Sale in Matuu with ready title deeds

Have you been looking for affordable, value – added, commercial or residential land for sale in Matuu? The Oakfield – Matuu by Username Investments, the leading and genuine real estate company in Kenya is an ideal project for everyone looking for discounted residential land in Kenya with ready title deeds.

This land is near Matuu Town. It also touches Thika – Garissa Highway (60m wide road) and is near Kivandini – Masinga Junction. This is less than 10 minutes’ drive from Matuu town.

Location

The land in Matuu is located 6 km from Matuu Town and touches Thika – Garissa highway

Value Additions on the Land in Matuu

Perimeter fence Estate gate. Graded access road Borehole Electricity on site

Introductory Prices (per 1/8th acre Plot)

Cash Prices Ksh 379,000 (Ksh. 40,000 deposit, balance within 30 days)

An Instalment option of up to 6 months is also available as shown below;

3 months – Kshs. 400,000

6 months – 421,000

NB: The minimum booking fee per plot is Kshs. 40,000 only. The price is all-inclusive prices i.e. legal fees, stamp duty and title transfer fees with no hidden charges.

Title Transfer

The project has freehold title deed (The registration of title deed takes a maximum of 6-10 months upon completion of payment.)

Special Offer for Individuals and Chamas: Buy 10 plots cash and get 1 plot absolutely free.

How to Buy This Land in Matuu

Select your preferred plot (s) from the layout provided here. Fill in the online offer letter herefor free using your smartphone or computer; a copy of the offer letter will be sent to your email for records. No paperwork is required as no printing or scanning is required. A Relationship Manager will be assigned to you to guide you on relevant paperwork. Upon filling the offer letter, make the minimum booking amount of Kshs. 40,000 via our various payment platforms. A receipt of payment will be shared with you. You will also receive a Sale Agreement for signing Complete payment within the payment duration given and A title deed transfer document will be shared with you for signing. We will notify you when your title is ready for picking. You can come pick it at our offices or we can send it to you through a courier service of your choice.

For more information;

Call/What’s App: +254 721 44 99 11

Email: [email protected]

