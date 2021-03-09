Mother reveals Tecra Muigai transferred over Ksh1M to Omar before death

The inquest on the death of Keroche heiress Tecra Muigai has kicked off, with her financial transactions being probed.

During the session which was held at Milimani Law Courts in Nairobi on March 9, 2021, her mother Tabitha Karanja told the court that she noted suspicious money transfers from Tecra’s account to her boyfriend Omar Lali.

- Advertisement -

She tabled the financial statements, claiming that Tecra could have been coerced by Lali to transact the amount in question.

“Ksh 150,000 on August 9 and August 20, Ksh 100,000 on August 28, October 18, and November 1, and Ksh 200,000 on November 13,” Tabitha told the court, explaining that all the dates were in 2019.

She told the court that the total amount was more than Ksh 1 million within 5 months.

In 2020, however, the amounts that Tecra moved to Lali decreased. In March 2020, Tecra sent Lali Ksh 60,000 on the 3rd and Ksh 80,000 on the 13th day of the month.

The inquest is being heard at Milimani after the High Court declined the prosecution’s request to have the case heard in Lamu.

“All the critical witnesses reside in Lamu and should the case be instituted in Nairobi, they would be gravely inconvenienced,” argued the prosecutor.

However, through lawyer James Orengo, Karanja revealed that she was afraid of Omar Lali, who was a suspect in her death.

The tycoon explained that Lali is an influential figure in Lamu who could jeopardise the case.

It took Tabitha 100 days to come to terms with the death of her daughter, as she maintained

silence all through the first phase of the investigations.

“People advised me to give it time. But the truth is that time changes nothing. What has changed is my eyes have been opened to more truths,” she stated.

She reminisced on her years with Tecra, describing her as a child with insatiable curiosity, noting that she was a confidant in personal and business matters.

Source-https://www.kenyans.co.ke/

Mother reveals Tecra Muigai transferred over Ksh1M to Omar before death