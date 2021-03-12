Plots and Land for sale in Matuu on Thika-Garissa highway
The Oakfield – Matuu Affordable , Value – Added, Commercial & Residential Plots and Land for Sale in Matuu.
Have you been looking for affordable, value – added, commercial or residential plots and land for sale in Matuu? The Oakfield – Matuu by Username Investments, the leading and genuine real estate company in Kenya is an ideal project for everyone looking for discounted residential land in Kenya with ready title deeds. This property is near Matuu Town, touches Thika – Garissa Highway (60m wide road) and is near Kivandini – Masinga Junction. It is less than 10 minutes’ drive from Matuu town.
If you are looking for plots for sale in Kenya near Thika and Matuu Towns with prices below Ksh 500,000, The Oakfield – Matuu is the place to invest in. The project is easily accessible with the road leading to the project tarmacked, it enjoys proximity to schools, health facilities, shopping facilities, markets and religious centres.
Invest today in land for sale in Machakos County and get your money growing
Location
The project is located 6 km from Matuu Town and touches Thika – Garissa highway
Soil Type – Red Soil, suitable for construction and agriculture
Value Additions
- Perimeter fence
- Estate gate.
- Borehole Water
- Graded access road
- Electricity on site
Introductory Prices (per 1/8th acre Plot)
Cash Price: Ksh 379,000
An instalment option of up to 6 months is also available as shown below;
- 3 months – Ksh 420,000
- 6 months – Ksh 441,000
The price is all-inclusive prices i.e. legal fees, stamp duty and title transfer fees with no hidden charges.
Special Offer: Buy 10 plots cash and get 1 plot absolutely free.
To Book a Plot;
Call/Whats App: +254 721 44 99 11 or +254 725 000 222
Email: [email protected] or [email protected]
Visit: https://usernameproperties.com/property/the-oakfield-matuu-120
CALL TO ACTION
To book a seat, SMS ‘MATUU’ to 20321 or Call 0725 000 222
