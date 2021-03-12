Plots and Land for sale in Matuu on Thika-Garissa highway

Plots and Land for sale in Matuu on Thika-Garissa highway



The Oakfield – Matuu Affordable , Value – Added, Commercial & Residential Plots and Land for Sale in Matuu.

Have you been looking for affordable, value – added, commercial or residential plots and land for sale in Matuu? The Oakfield – Matuu by Username Investments, the leading and genuine real estate company in Kenya is an ideal project for everyone looking for discounted residential land in Kenya with ready title deeds. This property is near Matuu Town, touches Thika – Garissa Highway (60m wide road) and is near Kivandini – Masinga Junction. It is less than 10 minutes’ drive from Matuu town.

If you are looking for plots for sale in Kenya near Thika and Matuu Towns with prices below Ksh 500,000, The Oakfield – Matuu is the place to invest in. The project is easily accessible with the road leading to the project tarmacked, it enjoys proximity to schools, health facilities, shopping facilities, markets and religious centres.

Invest today in land for sale in Machakos County and get your money growing

Location

The project is located 6 km from Matuu Town and touches Thika – Garissa highway

Soil Type – Red Soil, suitable for construction and agriculture

Value Additions

Perimeter fence Estate gate. Borehole Water Graded access road Electricity on site

Introductory Prices (per 1/8th acre Plot)

Cash Price: Ksh 379,000

An instalment option of up to 6 months is also available as shown below;

3 months – Ksh 420,000

6 months – Ksh 441,000

The price is all-inclusive prices i.e. legal fees, stamp duty and title transfer fees with no hidden charges.

Special Offer: Buy 10 plots cash and get 1 plot absolutely free.

To Book a Plot;

Call/Whats App: +254 721 44 99 11 or +254 725 000 222

Email: [email protected] or [email protected]

Visit: https://usernameproperties.com/property/the-oakfield-matuu-120

CALL TO ACTION

To book a seat, SMS ‘MATUU’ to 20321 or Call 0725 000 222

