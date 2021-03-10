Sukari Heights Ground Breaking-Marks The beginning of Dream Realization

SUKARI HEIGHTS is magnificently designed luxurious and executive residence offering world class lifestyle. The project is 80% sold, very few units remaining. SUKARI HEIGHTS is magnificently designed luxurious and executive residence offering world class lifestyle. The project is 80% sold, very few units remaining.

Have a look at The Groundbreaking of Sukari Heights as well as Chinese contractor inspection on the site in readiness to start construction.

The commencement of construction of SUKARI HEIGHTS Marks the beginning of dream realization of home ownership to 80 lucky individuals and families all across the Globe who have invested with Certified Homes.

SUKARI HEIGHTS, once it’s completed will reflect the true modern and iconic finishes everyone wishes to have in their homes, world class amenities and a serene environment for all the residence needs and recreational needs. Some of the amenities that the home owners will enjoy include; A rooftop garden, Children play area and outdoor yard, shopping centre, gymnasium, spa, eateries, ample parking among many more.

Another exciting concept for SUKARI HEIGHTS is its ideal location. Sukari Heights is located in the most exclusive Kahawa Sukari neighborhood just 15 minutes drive from Nairobi CBD. The location of these homes avails a short commute to work using an easy transport network, a large choice of dining and entertainment options within easy reach, a low maintenance apartment that offers safety and security, and opportunities to immerse yourself in a socially diverse environment.

In reference to the above explanation regarding SUKARI HEIGHTS, owning a home at Sukari Heights is an opportunity of a lifetime and the prices are the best in market despite the hard economic times. This is the best time to book a unit before you miss out on the few remaining ones.

Spacious Studio 380ft2 kes 2.95m, rental income kes 20,000

Elegant 2 br 700ft2 master ensuite kes 3.95m, rental income kes 35,000

Standard 3 br 1077ft2 master ensuite kes 5.05m, rental income 45,000

Executive 3 br master ensuite plus SQ 1346ft2 kes 5.95m, rental income kes 55,000

Flexible payment plan, deposit kes 1.5m bal in 24 months.

Call/ WhatsApp +254720460413/ 0711 128 128/ 0726 450 450 /2055039187

