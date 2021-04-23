Value Addition Works At The Oakfield In Matuu-Internal Access Roads

As part of our value addition works at The Oakfield – Matuu we are currently grading the internal access roads. We shall also compact the roads to make them long-lasting. This will make access to individual plots easier and also enable our clients develop their properties.

Additionally, we shall install an all-round perimeter fence, estate gate and drill a borehole. Electricity is on site.

Invest today in this prime property that touches Thika – Garissa Highway at an affordable price of Ksh 379,000 for an eighth acre plot. An instalment payment plan is also available.

Value Additions in The Project

Borehole Graded Access Roads Perimeter Fence Estate Gate Electricity on Site

Video of The Oakfield Matuu

This is how The Oakfield – Matuu looks like https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZcMpM3XXNpg

How to Buy a Plot in Matuu

Select your preferred plot (s) from the layout provided here. Fill in the online offer letter here for free using your smartphone or computer; a copy of the offer letter will be sent to your email for records. No paperwork is required as no printing or scanning is required. A Relationship Manager will be assigned to you to guide you on relevant paperwork. Upon filling the offer letter, make the minimum booking amount of Kshs. 30,000 using our various payments methods. Complete payment within the payment duration given and A title deed transfer document will be shared with you for signing. We will notify you when your title is ready for picking. You can come pick it at our offices or we can send it to you through a courier service of your choice.