VIDEO: Kenyans Criticize Betty Kyallo and Eric Omondi After Kisumu Tour

Betty Kyalo and Eric Omondi travelled to Kisumu County to publicize The Big Quiz Show that airs on KTN but faced disapproval on social media for violating Covid-19 protocols.

In a video posted on Eric Omondi’s Instagram, Kenyans questioned why the two were not observing social distancing or wearing face masks yet they were in public.

Kenyans observed that the two TV hosts were also greeting Kisumu residents by hand instead of weaving in line with health protocols issued by the government.

“You guys are the reason why lockdown is being enforced. How hard is it to wear a mask?” posed one Kenyan.

They further stated that they should have been considerate of the Kenyans who showed up to listen to their address as they may not be as fortunate to access healthcare.

“Eric and Betty stay safe, there is Coronavirus. Those Kenyans cannot access quick and good medication if they get infected by the virus, compared to you,” commented one fan.

Kenyans also wondered how the two managed to leave Nairobi county and travel to Kisumu yet there was a lockdown in five counties.

“What happened to no gatherings? Is the law applied selectively?” posed a Kenyan addressing the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

President Uhuru Kenyatta announced that five disease-infected counties of Nairobi, Kiambu, Nakuru, Kajiado and Machakos will be on lockdown due to the increased positivity rate of Covid-19 infections.

“My advisers indicated that if we are to mitigate this virus, the only thing we can do is a lockdown. Fellow Kenyans, all I can say is that this disease is with us but we cannot pretend that this situation is not with us.

We cannot ignore the advice that we are getting from the World Health Organisation, from CBC and our own experts,” he stated urging Kenyans to follow guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health.

