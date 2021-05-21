Announcement: Sudden Death of Josiah Muchangi Kagika Of London, UK

We wish to announce the sudden death of Josiah Muchangi Kagika which occurred on the morning of 18th May 2021 in London, UK where he was a Resident.

His Residence was in Ruai, Nairobi and hailed from Ritaya Mairo-Inya, Nyahururu. Before relocating to UK, he was the official photographer of The Parliament of Kenya for more than ten Years. Josiah Muchangi was the son of the late Solomon Kagika and the Late Miriam Wanjiku Kagika of Mairu-Inya Nyahururu. Husband to Mrs. Margaret Wambui Muchangi of Lancing, UK.

Father to Solomon Kagika Muchangi of Ruai Kenya, Miriam Wanjiku Guchu of France and Esther Wanjiru Muchangi of France.

Brother to the Late Hannah Njeri of Nyahururu Kenya, Shifira Nyambura Kangu of Machakos Kenya, Duncan K. Kamanu of London UK, the late Milcah Njoki Ngugi of Naivasha Kenya, Hannah Njeri Gatimi of Kariobangi Kenya, the late Simon Lawrence Kimani of Mairu-inya, Kenya, Monicah Muthoni of Nottingham, UK, Isaac Gachoka of Nyahururu Kenya, Newton Nguyo of Seattle USA and Phyllis Muthoni Muiruri of Ruai Kenya.

Son in-Law to Mr. Geoffrey Waitathu Njenga Njoro of Kenya.

Brother in-law to Isabella Karungari Kamanu of Ngarua, the late Margaret Wacheke Kamanu of Nairobi, Margaret Nyambura Nguyo of USA, Eunice Nyambura Kimani of Nyahururu, Hannah Njeri Gachoka of Nyahururu, Esther Njoki Kamanu of UK, Douglas Muiruri of Ruai, Simon Ndungu Njenga, John Kungu Njenga, David Gichangi Njenga, James Mwaura Njenga, Nancy Muthoni Njenga, Ann Nyambura Kimunya all of Kenya and Ann Wanjiku Kinyanjui of USA.

Father in Law to Veronica Wahu Kagika and Francis Guchu Wairimu.

He was grandfather to Josiah muchangi Kagika, Lyla-Cate Guchu, Myles Mwambia Guchu, and Stanley Njama Kagika.

The late Josiah Muchangi was Baba Mdogo to

Solomon Kagika Kamanu (Kinamba)

Onesmas Gachoka and Phillip Mutahi,

Miriam Wanjiku Chege, Michelle Muthoni Macharia, Solomon Kagika Nguyo, John Ndungu Nguyo, Solomon Kagika Kimani, miriam Wanjiku Kimani, Miriam Wanjiku Gachoka, Muthoni Gachoka, Miriam Wanjiku Nguyo, Solomon Kagika Kamanu,

Becky Mumbua Kimani and Solomon Kagika Gachoka among others.

He was Uncle to Eunice Wanjiku Njuguna, John Kinyanjui Kagika, John Kioko Kangu, Mathew Duda Kangu, Alice Wangari Ngugi, Dan Nganga, Veronica Nyambi Gatimi, Jane Wanjira, Teressa Wanjiku Solomon Kagika Muthoni, Don Kagika Muiruri and Miriam Wanjiku Muiruri among many others.

We thank God for the precious time He gave us to live with him.

May His Name Be Glorified.

He will be laid to rest on June the 15th 2021 at his farm in Nyahururu, Kenya.

Announcement: Sudden Death of Josiah Muchangi Kagika Of London, UK