Raila Odinga and Kalonzo Musyoka Set To Earn Ksh136 Million Govt Pay

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka are set to earn a total of Ksh136 million as stipulated in the recurrent expenditure estimates for the financial year 2021/22 tabled before Parliament.

The Treasury has allocated Ksh68.13 million to Raila’s office and staff while Ksh68.29 million to Kalonzo’s office and staff.

In terms of salaries and allowances, taxpayers will have to bear the burden of paying Ksh10.5 million to Raila’s staff and Ksh8.7 million to Kalonzo’s aides.

Selected benefits allocated to Raila include three drivers, a personal assistant, an accountant, two secretaries, two senior support staff, two housekeepers, and two gardeners.

The Wiper party leader will be entitled to two drivers, a personal assistant, one accountant, a secretary, two housekeepers, two senior support staff, two cooks, two gardeners, and two cleaners.

Each of the two politicians will have two security aides endorsed by the police.

Initially, President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2015, had declined to assent to the Retirement Benefit of State Officers Bill, which would have given the benefits to both party leaders.

He cited that the two, Raila and Kalonzo, had to officially quit active politics in order to get the benefits. Uhuru, however, softened his stance after the handshake deal with Raila in 2018.

In the same document, retired Presidents will be allocated Ksh72 million as gratuity in 2022 which coincides with the end of Uhuru’s tenure as President.

The figure will increase to Ksh79.2 million in the financial year 2024/25.

Further, the monthly pension for former Presidents is set to rise from the current Ksh34.4 million to Ksh42.4 million in the financial year 2022/23.

MPs going into retirement will also earn Ksh1.8 billion in 2022, a rise from Ksh983 million in 2021.

By BRIAN KIMANI

Source-https://www.kenyans.co.ke/

