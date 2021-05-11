Reprieve As Court Halts Removal Of Senator Isaac Mwaura

By Diaspora Messenger
Reprieve As Court Halts Removal Of Senator Isaac MwauraNominated Senator Isaac Mwaura has received a reprieve after a court stayed his removal pending the hearing and determination of his appeal.

The case is slated for hearing on May 24.

Senate Speaker Ken Lusaka had earlier on Tuesday declared his seat vacant.

This was following a decision by Jubilee Party to expel him after he was accused of campaigning for a candidate of a different political outfit.

“…the seat of the Member of the Senate elected under Article 98 (1) (d)of the Constitution and held by Hon. Isaac Mwaura Maigua became vacant, with effect from the 7th May, 2021,” Lusaka said in a gazette dated May 10th , 2021.

Lusaka officially communicated to the House the vacancy.

He said he gazetted the vacancy after thorough consultation and receipt of various items as provided for in the Constitution.

Mwaura had suffered a major setback after the Political Parties Disputes Tribunal endorsed a decision by the Jubilee Party to expel him on the grounds of disloyalty and pledging allegiance to another outfit.

Source-https://www.the-star.co.ke/

