Biography of Samia Suluhu daughter Mwanu Hafidh Ameir: Age, Boyfriend

Mwanu Hafidh Ameir is a Tanzanian celebrity kid widely known for being the daughter of Samia Suluhu—the sixth president of Tanzania. She assumed office on 19 March 2021 after the death of the previous president, John Pombe Magufuli, two days earlier. Wanu is also a Tanzanian politician and member of Chama cha Mapinduzi and the first daughter of Samia Suluhu Hassan and Hafidh Ameir.

Age and Birthday

Wanu Hafidh Ameir was born on 9 February 1982.

Mwanu Hafidh Ameir Family

Hafidh Ameir was born and raised by her parents; Hafidh Ameir and Samia Suluhu in Tanzania. Her mother is a native of Zanzibar, she worked as a minister in the semi-autonomous region throughout the regime of President Amani Karume. She then served as the Member of Parliament for the Makunduchi constituency from 2010 to 2015 and was later the Minister of State in the Vice-President’s Office for Union Affairs from 2010 to 2015.

Samia Suluhu was elected as the Vice-Chairperson of the Constituent Assembly tasked with the drafting of the country’s new constitution in 2014.

Suluhu became Tanzania’s first female vice-president after the 2015 general election after she was elected on the CCM ticket with the late President Magufuli. Suluhu and Magufuli were re-elected to a second term in 2020. She shortly served as the second female interim Head of State in the EAC – 27 years after Sylvie Kinigi of Burundi, spanning a period approximately the end of the year 1993.

Education

Mwanu Hafidh Ameir attended Mwanakwerekwe B Primary School and Kawanda Secondary School. Wanu has a certificate from Info-Serve, U.S.A and a diploma from the Centre for Foreign Relations. She also studied for a LLB from The Open University of Tanzania.

Mwanu Hafidh Ameir Boyfriend

Mwanu’s partner is not publicly known, she has not gone public with her relationship, it is not publicly known whether she is married or in a relationship. Her partner will be updated as soon as possible.

Career

From 2015 to 2018, Wanu Hafidh Ameir was a member in the Constitution and Legal Affairs Committee. She was a Member of the Regional Political Committee in Chama cha Mapinduzi from 2008 to 2012. During the same period, Ameir served as Member to the Youth Wing National Council and Regional Chairperson to the Youth Wing in CCM.

From 2010 to 2015, Wanu was CCM Member to the Special Committee in Zanzibar and Member to the National Executive Council. From 2016 to 2020 she served as both a Member in the House of Representatives and a Member of Parliament.

She also served as an Administrative Officer in the Ministry of Trade-Zanzibar.

