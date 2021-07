Death Announcement of Janet Aluvale, sister to David Aluval of Alexandria VA

It is with great sadness to inform you of the passing of my dear sister Janet Aluvale. She got ill suddenly and later passed on July 9th 2021. Her body will be laid to rest soon so we are asking for a helping hand with burial finances and hospital bills. Any amount will be greatly appreciated. Prayers and gatherings are ongoing at Mr. David Aluvale’s house @ 205 Yoakum Parkway appt 708 Alexandria Virginia 22304. She was loved by most and is in a better place now. God Bless Us All!!

Cash app $Musweta

Zelle 301-256-2125

Mpesa +1 254-71650-4298

Burial plans will be updated as time goes by.

Thank you,

David Aluvale.