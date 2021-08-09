Career Journey for Kenyan Diaspora Esther Ngenyi Musila working with United Nations

As international civil servants, we are committed to serving humanity and my fulfillment has been seeing us change lives in the projects we undertake. UN-Habitat’s mandate is to promote socially and environmentally sustainable towns and cities to provide adequate shelter for all.

My drive has been to give my best at what I do and love what I do. I give 100 percent in everything I do. One of my greatest strengths is that I’m a fast learner and I’ve been able to learn on the job by enrolling in courses offered to better my skills and continuous training. I also consult with my peers. This has greatly improved my knowledge.

Anyone who has been useful in your career growth?

In my current job, my direct supervisor has entrusted me with responsibilities at a higher level, and I have proved myself. We work well, and our relationship is greater than her being the person I report to. My colleagues have influenced my career growth as we operate on a one-on-one basis. We are family more than we are colleagues.

Which accomplishment are you most proud of?

I am proud of being a mother, which is a full-time job even when you have grown-up children. I’m also proud that I have stood the test of time and my desire to live a life with purpose. This I achieved when I met the love of my life just before I turned 50 last year, and I have made decisions in my life unapologetically. I am now living the life I desire.

Key decisions you might have taken along your career?

Choosing a career that I love and making sound and informed decisions.

What would you tell your younger self?

Believe in yourself, trust your soul, look for joy, do you and do your best.

What would you advise the youth in Kenya today?

Do not wait for white-collar jobs. Times have changed. During my time, we did not have the kind of opportunities that there is today. Use digital platforms to your advantage. Start small and grow. That way, you will appreciate what you do and learn to be responsible for your life.

There is too much pressure to fit in, which is destroying a lot of the youth as they desire to live a life they cannot maintain, which is depressing them. Learn to be your own individual. Your future plans? I plan to work for a few more years and then retire to enjoy the fruits of my labour and tour the world. What do you do for fun? I dance to keep fit, sing and do farming. I also support and manage my husband, Guardian Angel, in his projects. How are you handling the media attention you have been getting recently? It has been one journey that I was not prepared for because I have lived a private life. At first, it was overwhelming because my current relationship became a topic of discussion, most specifically because of our age difference. Still, I have learnt to ignore and live my life. My mantra is, “The only thing greater than the power of the mind is the courage of the heart”. What has the pandemic taught you? The pandemic has taught me that a lot of things are just vanity. I have been able to do/go without things that I thought I would never live without. If this pandemic has not taught everyone that life can change, then you are doomed for life. If there was one thing you could change about your past, what would that be? Live for me. That I come first. What are you scared most about in life? Living a life without a purpose. If you had one week to leave, what would you do? I would go on my dream vacation in Bali, an Indonesian island known for its forested volcanic mountains, iconic rice paddies, beaches, and coral reefs. Source-http://nairobiwire.com/

