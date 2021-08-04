Death Announcement Of Christopher Njuguna Mungai Joplin Missouri

It’s with great sadness we announce the tragic death of Christopher Njuguna Mungai. Christopher Njuguna is the beloved son to Lawrence Mungai Njuguna and Anne Wambui Mungai, and a sibling to Carolyne Nyambura Mungai and Joseph Kaigu Mungai; all in Athi River, Machakos County in Kenya. His birth date is October, 7th, 1989, the birthplace being Lari in Kiambu County. His beautiful soul rested on the 16th day of July, 2021.

Chris was a bright and very ambitious man. He was the number one-admit (with 445/500 marks) in his incoming 2005 form 1 (9th grade) class at Kiambu High School. He took his studies seriously and got along with his fellow students and his teachers. He went on to attend Crowder College in Neosha, Missouri and later transferred to Missouri Southern State University in Joplin, Missouri where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree and a Master of Science Degree in Software Engineering. Chris’ love for computer science goes back to his childhood.

He nurtured and grew his passion for software engineering when he started computer coding in the Computer Science classes at Kiambu High School. He took this passion to the Master’s level where he honed his skills.

A bright and ambitious man, Chris was working on developing a computer and phone application (app) that was going to be a platform for jobseekers to connect with employers. He started working on this as far back as 2015. He had made a lot of progress and was looking forward to launching his brainchild.

Chris was very organized, smart, and quite an intellectual who stayed on top of everything. All his actions were thoughtful and impeccable, as anyone who ever met him can attest. His family was so proud of his achievements and they all could not wait to see him soar even higher. He was so deeply loved by family and friends. Please keep them in your prayers and please keep supporting them. He is sorely missed.

Chris had a strong fighting spirit that kept him going to success after success despite suffering depression for a long time. Unfortunately, even the strong get tired. The battle had become increasingly tough for Chris in the last few months with the pandemic isolation and change in life as we knew it. His tired spirit could not hold on anymore and, sadly and unfortunately, we lost Chris on the 16th or 17th day of July, 2021.

We would like to take this opportunity to remind everyone to be on lookout for each other, and to be kind to each other. Depression and anxiety are normal illnesses that can be treated like you do a bacterial infection. If suffering from depression, anxiety or other brain illness, please contact a professional and licensed therapist. In the US, contact the SAMHSA Federal Agency at their confidential number, 1-800-662-HELP (4357), to get help and free local resources for help. In Kenya, contact The Kenya Redcross on 1199 (Safaricom), LVCT on 1190 (Safaricom) , the Kenyatta Hospital 24-hr National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at +254-20-3000-378 or +254-20-2051-323 or Kenya Kamili free clinics country-wide at 0700-327-701. You are not alone. Someone out here cares.

In the mean time, support Chris’ family at the following handles so that we can ship his remains home:

Venmo @James-Kamau-6 (James Kamau or 314-484-3354 )

CashApp: $Jk1983 (James Kamau: 314-484-3354)

CashApp: $Ephrathah ( Annie Karanja: 909-389-8293)

Zelle: 909-389-8293 (Annie Karanja)

M-Pesa: +254-734-961-854 (Lawrence Mungai Njuguna, Chris’ dad)

MoneyGram/Western Union/ SendWave phone apps: +254-734-961-854, (Lawrence Mungai Njuguna)

With no family in the US, Chris will have to be buried by the Jasper County, Missouri local government against his family’s wishes, traditions, and culture. Let us give Chris’ a dignified send off at home so that his spirit can truly rest, and his family can get some form of closure. We can only do this with your financial help.

Death Announcement Of Christopher Njuguna Mungai Joplin Missouri