Ng’arisha Campaign Suprises Happy Customers-Free Washing Machine

Optiven Investors to Receive Free Washing Machine-The month of August 2021 provided yet another great opportunity for the team of investors with Optiven to walk away with a surprise washing machine. The campaign dubbed NG’ARISHA NA OPTIVEN sought to reward investors in any project automatically upon investment with 995,000 shillings.

The campaign which was launched at the beginning of August has continued to elicit great interest among the customers and will be a great value addition especially for those already settled in their own homes. The campaign runs until the 5th of September 2021 and will benefit investors in all the different projects under the Optiven portfolio.

