PHOTOS: DP William Ruto Sharing a cup of tea with his new security team

Deputy President William Ruto on Monday shared a moment with his new security team, at the Karen residence.

In photos seen by Nairobi Leo, the second in command said he shared a cup of tea with the security team as he welcomed them.

“Sharing a cup of tea with the new security team as I welcome them to the Official Residence of the Deputy President,” tweeted DP Ruto.

The meeting comes just a few days after the security detail at the Deputy President’s residences were changed from the elite General Service Unit (GSU) with the Administration Police (AP).

Following the changes, Police spokesman Bruno Shioso mentioned that the security changes made to the DP’s security team were part of the reassignment of duties within the National Police Service (NPS) to enhance efficiency.

“Today 26th August 2021 the security of government buildings unit (SGB) has been deployed to provide general security to the official residence of H.E Deputy president from General Service Unit,” part of the statement read.

Unsatisfied by the explanation, the DP through his Chief of Staff Ken Osinde on Friday, August 26, 2021, wrote to the Inspector General of Police, Hillary Mutyambai demanding a detailed explanation on the replacement of GSU with the AP officers.

According to Osinde, the decision to replace the GSU with APs is contrary to the Police Service Standing Orders Chapter 8 Section 5 (e) which states that “the GSU commandant shall be responsible for the security of the President, the Deputy President, State Houses and Lodges.”

Source-https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

