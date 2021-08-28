Revealed: Secret Phone Calls that Led to Withdrawal of DP Ruto’s Security

Multiple reports have emerged, indicating that several phone calls were made last weekend, leading to the downgrading of Deputy President William Ruto’s security.

The changes affected Ruto’s security at his residence in Karen and in his homes in Sugoi and Elgon View.

- Advertisement -

According to the Standard, a top officer received a call from a senior official within the DP’s security circle, seeking clarification on a new directive issued to all police chiefs in Nairobi to stop politicians gatherings.

Ruto’s security officials notified their boss of the new directive from GSU bosses to end the Karen meetings. But that order was not adhered to and things took a drastic turn earlier this week.

Security chiefs felt that the DP’s security officials had not dealt with the matter properly and more high-level calls to the GSU headquarters were made, lead to the current changes.

On Tuesday, August 24, a call from GSU headquarters to the security chief in Karen was made and revealed that changes were to be made on the DP’s security.

A security brief had previously pointed out that the DP’s residence in Karen was a health risk, following the numerous political gatherings that were taking place there regularly, even after the Ministry of Health banned political meetings across the country.

The Standard reported that Dr Ruto’s Chief of Staff Ken Osinde wrote to Inspector General of Police Hilary Mutyambai, demanding an official explanation and reinstatement of the GSU officers.

Further, it was reported that a senior police boss in Nairobi instructed officers to arrest anybody found contravening Covid-19 mitigation measures, including top politicians or government officials.

In the letter to IG, DP stated that the new security detail, including the replacement of his personal drivers on Friday, August 27, might have been sent to his home with an ulterior motive.

A report by Citizen TV indicated that a total of 77 GSU officers were withdrawn from the DP’s residence and replaced with 26 security officers from the AP service.

NPS responded to Ruto, claiming that the changes are normal re-assignment of duties within the security forces in order to enhance efficiency and effectiveness.

Police spokesperson Bruno Shioso, however, maintained that Ruto would still be provided with close protection detail from the Presidential Escort Unit, which is currently not the case in the latest arrangement.

Source-https://www.kenyans.co.ke/

Revealed: Secret Phone Calls that Led to Withdrawal of DP Ruto’s Security