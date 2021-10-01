NEWSEDITORIAL / OTHER NEWS

Mixed Reaction: Kenyan Engineer Designs Ugali Cooking Machine (Video)

By Diaspora Messenger
Mixed Reaction: Kenyan Engineer Designs Ugali Cooking Machine (Video)There was mixed reaction as Kenyans on social media shared their views amid an innovation in Kakamega County where an engineer has designed a machine that can reportedly cook ugali in 3 minutes.

Ugali is Kenya’s staple meal, even though the format for its preparations varies in the communities.

In a video on social media, a man is seen mixing the maize flour in a cooking pot.

Instead of using a cooking stick (mwiko) to prepare the meal, he instead has a mixer connected to electricity at his luxury.

The post mentioned that the meal is prepared in three minutes instead of the usual 10, a statement that made most of the readers take note.

Source-https://nairobinews.nation.co.ke/

 

Comment on the article

