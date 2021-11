Death Announcement Of Paustina Kemunto Mose Of Silver Spring, MD

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Mama Paustina Kemunto Mose of Silver Spring, Maryland after a short illness that occurred on Friday November 5, 2021. She was the Wife of Former Sr. Chief Samuel Mose, Mother to Silvanus Bundi Mose,Charles Mose, Francis Moseti Mose, Prisca Mose, Benard Mose all of Maryland, Lawrence Mose of Kenya. Mother in-law to Isaac Angwenyi, Eunice Manyara, Dorcas Mokua, Dorca Moseti, Naomi Mogire, Sister to Pascallia Okong’o, North Carolina.