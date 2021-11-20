Kenyan man found dead in London to be buried as unclained body by UK Govt

It was brought to the attentions of Kenyans in the United Kingdom of Great Britain that one of them, a Mr. Peter Pius Mungai was found dead in his house in London.

According to a report by Misterseed.com of London, Police were unable to trace Peter Pius Mungai, also known as

“Petero Wamother” next of kin for a while and recorded his body as unclaimed.

Fortunately, after missing for a while,a friend of Peter started looking for him and only this week she learnt that he was dead and that the UK Governmant was planning to bury him as an unclaimed Body.

Peter Pius Mungai is originally from Kenya and he is of the Kikuyu Tribe. Not much is known right now about where in Kenya he comes from but it is hoped that soon, relatives in Kenya will find out about his death and come forward.

In the meantime, the UK Governmant has scheduled Peter’s funeral to take place on Monday 22nd November 2021 at 10.30am. The Venue will be at Hendon Cemetery, Holders Hill Road, Mill Hill NW7 1NB.

Just few months ago, a Kenyan man Stephen Kimiri Kuria was also found dead in his house in Omaha Nebraska and ended up being buried by the Government when it took long to trace the next of kin.

The Omaha police department were able to identify Stephen Kimiri Kuria through his Omaha Housing Authority work ID and other identifications which helped them to determine that he was originally from Kenya.

Fortunatly, the detectives from Omaha Nebraska reached out to the Kenya Embassy in Washington DC and the family in Kenya were informaed about the death though too late because he was alredy buried by the Government.

According to detective Mike of Omaha Police Department, there was no foul play in Stephen’s death and they think that he died of natural causes.

Report By Isaac Kariuki/Diasporamessenger.com

