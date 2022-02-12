Kenyan Comedian 2Mbili Sold Kidney For Ksh200 Million To Help Jalango

Kenyan comedian 2Mbili offered to sell one of his kidneys to help facilitate Jalang’o’s political campaign.

Speaking during the Morning Kiss, 2Mbili said he already sold his kidney, the big question is where did he take the cash kwa sababu he looks like he needs it.

“I had put up my kidney for 1 billion because it is clean. It has not been destroyed by alcohol. The first person who approached me had a 100 million. She was from Egypt.

Another client offered 10K, nlimwambia aende awekwe tatoo ya kidney. I had to lower the price to 800M because time was passing and Jalan’g’o was almost going into his campaigns.”

“A woman from Pakistan approached me with a 200 Million offer. They had not sent the deposit to facilitate the surgery to remove the kidney. I sold it for 200 Million. I still do not know how people can go broke yet they have 2 body parts. Naskia hata nostrills huuzwa?”

By PENINAH WAMBUI

