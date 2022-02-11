Man who Slapped A Woman for Shouting ‘Azimio’ At DP Ruto Rally Arrested

A Kenyan man has been arrested for physically assaulting a woman during Deputy President William Ruto’s tour in Kisii County on Thursday.

In a video that has since gone viral, the suspect, identified as Joash Atemba alias Sokoro, can be seen slapping a woman who was vocal in her support for Raila Odinga’s Azimio la Umoja movement.

“Attention of the National Police Service is drawn to a disturbing and widely circulated video clip where a man is clearly seen assaulting a female during a political rally in Kisii,” the National Police Service (NPS) said in a statement.

The police service similarly reminded Kenyans that every person is legally entitled to back any political outfit of their choosing without having to contend with discrimination of any kind.

“NPS wishes to advise the public to exercise restraint and accommodate divergence of opinion during the electioneering period to mitigate on instances of lawlessness and breach of the peace,” NPS said.

By Mbuthia Bashir

Source-https://www.citizen.digital/

Man who Slapped A Woman for Shouting ‘Azimio’ At DP Ruto Rally Arreste