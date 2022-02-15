Video: Diaspora man returns home from Canada after 13 with Mzungu wife

By Diaspora Messenger 0
Video: Diaspora man returns home from Canada after 13 with Mzungu wife
Video: Diaspora man returns home from Canada after 13 with Mzungu wife

Mother surprised: In a viral video that melted hearts on social media, a Diaspora man reunited with his mother 13 years after he left home for Canada.

While the reason for his migration wasn’t stated, it was apparent the woman was delighted to set eyes on her son again.

His mum couldn’t keep her emotions in check

As the young man approached the home’s entrance steps, his mum rushed him with a warm embrace as she shed tears of joy.

Apart from the bag he came back with, her son returned home with a beautiful white lady who watched respectfully as mother and son reunited. After hugging her son, the mum welcomed the white woman. Photo slides that followed the short clip showed the man, white woman, his mum and two other ladies having a lovely time as they all bonded. See video below.

Related Posts
NEWS

Miguna Miguna Registers As A Voter In Toronto, Canada

NEWS

Kenyan Man Exiled in Canada Saved From Deportation After…

NEWS

Mzungu Man made me Relocate back to Kenya after 14 years in…

NEWS

Kenyan Woman Sues Mzungu husband for taking back gifts after…

Source: https://www.tuko.co.ke

Caroline Mutoko Finally Responds To Sonko After His Melt Down This Morning

Professor melts hearts with rare fatherly gesture in exam room

 

Video: Diaspora man returns home from Canada after 13 with Mzungu wife

You might also like More from author

Comment on the article

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -