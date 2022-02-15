Video: Diaspora man returns home from Canada after 13 with Mzungu wife

Mother surprised: In a viral video that melted hearts on social media, a Diaspora man reunited with his mother 13 years after he left home for Canada.

While the reason for his migration wasn’t stated, it was apparent the woman was delighted to set eyes on her son again.

His mum couldn’t keep her emotions in check

As the young man approached the home’s entrance steps, his mum rushed him with a warm embrace as she shed tears of joy.

Apart from the bag he came back with, her son returned home with a beautiful white lady who watched respectfully as mother and son reunited. After hugging her son, the mum welcomed the white woman. Photo slides that followed the short clip showed the man, white woman, his mum and two other ladies having a lovely time as they all bonded. See video below.

